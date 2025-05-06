Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG) Senior Officer Andy Fortin Acquires 79,800 Shares

Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andy Fortin bought 79,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,082.00.

Troilus Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CVE TLG traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.83. 852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,745. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.83. Troilus Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.70 and a twelve month high of C$2.25. The firm has a market cap of C$40.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91.

Get Troilus Gold alerts:

About Troilus Gold

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for Troilus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troilus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.