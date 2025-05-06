Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Increases Dividend to GBX 77 Per Share

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 10th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 77 ($1.02) per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This is a 140.6% increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $32.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Clarkson Trading Up 0.3 %

LON:CKN opened at GBX 3,199.77 ($42.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,491.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,819.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £985.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.12. Clarkson has a 1-year low of GBX 2,630 ($34.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,675 ($62.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 286.90 ($3.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clarkson had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 13.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clarkson will post 283.011583 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clarkson news, insider Laurence Hollingworth purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,965 ($39.41) per share, for a total transaction of £177,900 ($236,474.81). Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($45.86) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Clarkson from GBX 5,075 ($67.46) to GBX 4,800 ($63.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

