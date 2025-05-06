33,144 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,144 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $99.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.39 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $214,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 632,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,607,751.66. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total value of $166,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 423,597 shares in the company, valued at $44,049,852.03. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,857 shares of company stock worth $12,444,743. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walmart from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.58.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

