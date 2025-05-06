Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FANG. Barclays dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Williams Trading set a $190.00 target price on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.78.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock opened at $133.08 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director Frank D. Tsuru acquired 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $896,802.30. The trade was a 53.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,136,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,496,859,000 after acquiring an additional 928,429 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,169,742 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $849,202,000 after buying an additional 571,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $769,706,000 after buying an additional 91,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,257,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $680,649,000 after acquiring an additional 94,177 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $655,953,000 after purchasing an additional 208,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

