Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Raised by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 425,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $228,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $517.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $507.13 and its 200-day moving average is $533.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

