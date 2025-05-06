Cercano Management LLC Has $4.25 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cercano Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $517.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $507.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

