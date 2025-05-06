The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Increased by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,793 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,438,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $38,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,671,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,629,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $438,487,000 after purchasing an additional 79,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.06.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

TJX stock opened at $128.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.01. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.38 and a 52-week high of $131.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.