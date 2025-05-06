Mizuho Boosts Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Price Target to $94.00

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential downside of 24.05% from the company’s current price.

PLTR has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.95.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $123.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.55. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $125.41. The firm has a market cap of $290.28 billion, a PE ratio of 651.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,988. This represents a 99.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,978,181 shares of company stock valued at $252,115,667 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

