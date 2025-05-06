Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,737 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,737 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $108,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,734,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,031,000 after acquiring an additional 608,168 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,898,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,583,000 after buying an additional 201,695 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total value of $3,089,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,274.66. This trade represents a 44.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $9,330,060. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.40.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $158.78 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.58 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.85. The company has a market cap of $372.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

