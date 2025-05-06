Crestline Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Crestline Management LP increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,942 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 24,368 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.8% of Crestline Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Caitlin John LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $381.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $162.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $384.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.88.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

