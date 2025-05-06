Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,833,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597,687 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $468,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $97.78 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.63 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.93. The stock has a market cap of $122.23 billion, a PE ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 0.24.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.