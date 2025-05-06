BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.