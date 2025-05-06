Bokf Na Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,646 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $30,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total value of $299,071.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,850. The trade was a 7.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,247. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.48.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $315.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $225.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $309.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.88.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

