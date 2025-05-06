Talen Energy (TLN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $556.93 million for the quarter.

Talen Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLN opened at $228.54 on Tuesday. Talen Energy has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $258.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TLN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $275.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.18.

About Talen Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.