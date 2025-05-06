Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $513.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.20 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Talos Energy Stock Up 13.1 %

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

