Boyd Gaming (BYD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Posted by on May 6th, 2025

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD):

  • 4/25/2025 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $75.00 to $76.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
  • 4/25/2025 – Boyd Gaming had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/25/2025 – Boyd Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $71.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 4/23/2025 – Boyd Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $86.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/22/2025 – Boyd Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 4/16/2025 – Boyd Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $77.00 to $75.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
  • 4/16/2025 – Boyd Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 4/1/2025 – Boyd Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $92.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/12/2025 – Boyd Gaming was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $79.00.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $69.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.42. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $991.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.38 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In related news, Director William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $1,189,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,472,970 shares in the company, valued at $116,835,980.40. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $3,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,346,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,606,063.04. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,490. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $907,000. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.9% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 5.9% during the first quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,048,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,036,000 after buying an additional 122,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

