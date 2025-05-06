Boyd Gaming (BYD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD):

4/25/2025 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $75.00 to $76.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Boyd Gaming had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Boyd Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $71.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Boyd Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $86.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2025 – Boyd Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – Boyd Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $77.00 to $75.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – Boyd Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2025 – Boyd Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $92.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Boyd Gaming was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $79.00.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $69.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.42. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $991.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.38 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

In related news, Director William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $1,189,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,472,970 shares in the company, valued at $116,835,980.40. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $3,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,346,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,606,063.04. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,490. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $907,000. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.9% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 5.9% during the first quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,048,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,036,000 after buying an additional 122,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

