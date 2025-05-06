HUYA (HUYA) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect HUYA to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect HUYA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA Price Performance

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $857.01 million, a PE ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

HUYA Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 42.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. HUYA’s payout ratio is currently -4,766.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUYA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Daiwa America cut HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUYA

About HUYA

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.