Facilities by ADF (LON:ADF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Facilities by ADF (LON:ADF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (3.42) (($0.05)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Facilities by ADF had a negative net margin of 8.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%.

Facilities by ADF Price Performance

ADF opened at GBX 14.48 ($0.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £16.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.68. Facilities by ADF has a 1-year low of GBX 14.15 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 58 ($0.77).

Facilities by ADF Company Profile

Facilities by ADF plc is the leading provider of premium serviced production facilities to the UK film and high-end television industry (“HETV”). Its production fleet is made up of over 600 premium mobile make-up, costume and artiste trailers, production offices, mobile bathrooms (known as honey wagons), diners, school rooms and technical vehicles.

