Sable Offshore (SOC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Sable Offshore to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter.

Sable Offshore Stock Up 1.2 %

Sable Offshore stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. Sable Offshore has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $32.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 143,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $3,648,358.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,100,569 shares in the company, valued at $256,251,435.53. The trade was a 1.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOC. BWS Financial reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Sable Offshore in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

