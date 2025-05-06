Broadwind (BWEN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Broadwind to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $32.76 million for the quarter. Broadwind has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Broadwind had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $33.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.54 million. On average, analysts expect Broadwind to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Broadwind stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several analysts have commented on BWEN shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

