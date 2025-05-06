Broadwind (BWEN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Broadwind to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $32.76 million for the quarter. Broadwind has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Broadwind had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $33.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.54 million. On average, analysts expect Broadwind to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Broadwind Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Broadwind stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Broadwind Company Profile
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.
