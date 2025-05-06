Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share and revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.24). Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 308.49% and a negative net margin of 71.32%. The business had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 million.

Evoke Pharma Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ EVOK opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.16. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

