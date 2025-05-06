Alto Neuroscience (ANRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect Alto Neuroscience to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alto Neuroscience Price Performance

NYSE:ANRO opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a market cap of $62.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.87. Alto Neuroscience has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $17.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANRO shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alto Neuroscience currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

