TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $120.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.4% on a year-over-year basis. TG Therapeutics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.56 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

