Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.250-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $715.0 million-$745.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $749.2 million.

Several research firms recently commented on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Atkore from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $78.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

ATKR opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. Atkore has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $180.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.77 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Atkore will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Atkore’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.78%.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,400. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

