Castle Hook Partners LP Buys Shares of 1,052,651 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,052,651 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $111,928,000. Shopify accounts for approximately 1.4% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Castle Hook Partners LP owned about 0.08% of Shopify at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 3,657.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Shopify by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify stock opened at $98.38 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.41 and its 200 day moving average is $102.70. The firm has a market cap of $127.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Shopify from $143.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Benchmark raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shopify from $144.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.11.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

