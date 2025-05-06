BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report) shot up 33.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,262,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,048% from the average session volume of 109,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

BTU Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 26.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$8.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

About BTU Metals

(Get Free Report)

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BTU Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTU Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.