Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Trading 10.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.95 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 13.59 ($0.18). Approximately 2,010,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 657,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.30 ($0.16).

Nanoco Group Stock Up 10.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.78. The company has a market capitalization of £25.68 million, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.22, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX (0.53) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. Nanoco Group had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a positive return on equity of 419.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Nanoco Group plc will post 0.3318825 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nanoco is a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials emanating from our technology platform and validated IP. Our materials have potential application in a huge range of electronic devices including infra-red sensors and displays.

