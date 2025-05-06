Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $485,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545,936 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $312.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.52.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Cfra Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

