Real Estate Stocks Worth Watching – May 3rd

Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, Capital One Financial, Ford Motor, and Morgan Stanley are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are equity shares in publicly traded companies that own, develop, manage or finance residential, commercial or industrial properties. These companies include property developers, real estate operating firms and real estate investment trusts (REITs), offering investors exposure to rental income and the potential for property value appreciation. By trading on stock exchanges, real estate stocks provide liquidity and diversification but remain sensitive to economic cycles, interest rates and property-market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $41.08. 41,601,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,257,039. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $48.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of WFC traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.76. 18,345,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,544,840. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $240.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $81.50.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

COF traded up $7.64 on Friday, reaching $187.86. 4,694,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,044. The company has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $210.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.30.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. 82,189,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,590,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

NYSE:MS traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,894,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.25 and a 200 day moving average of $124.73. The company has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $90.94 and a one year high of $142.03.

