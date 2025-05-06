Bokf Na Acquires 1,758 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,589,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,264,000 after buying an additional 116,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,725,084,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,568,000 after acquiring an additional 525,347 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,345,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,979,000 after acquiring an additional 145,434 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,999,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,795,000 after purchasing an additional 62,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $506.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.72. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.49 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The firm has a market cap of $155.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.71.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

