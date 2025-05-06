Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 77 Per Share

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 77 ($1.02) per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This is a 140.6% increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $32.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Clarkson Stock Performance

Shares of Clarkson stock opened at GBX 3,199.77 ($42.53) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,491.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,819.37. Clarkson has a 1 year low of GBX 2,630 ($34.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,675 ($62.14). The firm has a market cap of £985.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 286.90 ($3.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clarkson had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 13.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Clarkson will post 283.011583 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CKN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($45.86) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 5,075 ($67.46) to GBX 4,800 ($63.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Insider Transactions at Clarkson

In other Clarkson news, insider Laurence Hollingworth purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,965 ($39.41) per share, with a total value of £177,900 ($236,474.81). 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

