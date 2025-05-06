The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Lessened by Crow s Nest Holdings LP

Crow s Nest Holdings LP trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Progressive makes up approximately 7.6% of Crow s Nest Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Crow s Nest Holdings LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $35,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Progressive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 13,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $282.11 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $201.34 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $165.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Progressive from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.41.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.94, for a total value of $2,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 269,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,462,306.04. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 4,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.70, for a total value of $1,305,919.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,922.70. The trade was a 23.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,894 shares of company stock worth $11,020,097 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

