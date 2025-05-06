Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $124,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,453,000 after buying an additional 521,932 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 85,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,155,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $103.23 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $446.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

