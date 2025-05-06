Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 186.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,513,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585,493 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $150,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Tenon Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

