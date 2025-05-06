113,653 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Bought by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 113,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 18.1 %

Shares of EFV opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.92.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

