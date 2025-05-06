i3 Verticals (IIIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $64.12 million for the quarter. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 41.85%. On average, analysts expect i3 Verticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62.

Several research firms have recently commented on IIIV. DA Davidson upped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

