Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Robert W. Baird

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.40% from the company’s current price.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer lowered Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $142.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $79.09 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $164.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.14 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.69.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Freshpet had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $263.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Freshpet will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,090,000 after purchasing an additional 46,844 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,881,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,809,000 after purchasing an additional 110,478 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,026,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,401,000 after acquiring an additional 156,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,446,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 810,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,065,000 after acquiring an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

