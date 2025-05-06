Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $263.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $263.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LOW. BNP Paribas upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.92.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $225.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.24. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $206.39 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $126.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

