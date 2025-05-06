Capital Advantage Inc. Invests $2.44 Million in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.65, for a total value of $1,783,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,243,053.80. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.08, for a total value of $82,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,217.72. This trade represents a 21.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,182 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.4 %

NOC opened at $493.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $487.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $418.60 and a 1-year high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NOC. Argus raised Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $424.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.31.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

