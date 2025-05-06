Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Theravance Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $28.08 million for the quarter.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 78.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. On average, analysts expect Theravance Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of -0.10.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 370,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,330,342. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company's stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

