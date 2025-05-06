AVITA Medical (RCEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share and revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter.
AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 337.91% and a negative net margin of 96.26%. The company had revenue of $18.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 million. On average, analysts expect AVITA Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AVITA Medical Trading Down 0.3 %
AVITA Medical stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. AVITA Medical has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. The company has a market cap of $243.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at AVITA Medical
In other AVITA Medical news, Director Robert Mcnamara purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $100,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,607.41. This represents a 27.97 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.
About AVITA Medical
AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AVITA Medical
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Chevron’s Fundamentals Shine Through Market Turmoil
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Qualcomm: Analyst Opinions Split, But Upside Potential Remains
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.