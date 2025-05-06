TPG (TPG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect TPG to post earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $459.75 million for the quarter.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, analysts expect TPG to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TPG Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. TPG has a 52 week low of $37.52 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of -107.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.06.

TPG Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -481.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TPG from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of TPG from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TPG from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on TPG from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

Insider Activity at TPG

In other TPG news, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $125,550.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 290,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,553,683.64. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

