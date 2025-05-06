TKO Group (TKO) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter.
TKO Group Stock Up 0.3 %
TKO opened at $166.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.47 and a beta of 0.90. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $97.37 and a fifty-two week high of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.
TKO Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 7,600.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at TKO Group
In other news, Director Sonya E. Medina purchased 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,302.69. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,860. This represents a 13.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 177,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,523,147.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,188,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,346,466.34. The trade was a 8.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 746,054 shares of company stock valued at $125,871,192. 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
TKO Group Company Profile
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.
