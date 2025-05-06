TKO Group (TKO) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 6th, 2025

TKO Group (NYSE:TKOGet Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter.

TKO Group Stock Up 0.3 %

TKO opened at $166.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.47 and a beta of 0.90. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $97.37 and a fifty-two week high of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 7,600.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In other news, Director Sonya E. Medina purchased 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,302.69. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,860. This represents a 13.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 177,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,523,147.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,188,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,346,466.34. The trade was a 8.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 746,054 shares of company stock valued at $125,871,192. 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.