George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. George Weston had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of WNGRF stock opened at $192.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 0.52. George Weston has a 12 month low of $136.48 and a 12 month high of $194.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded George Weston from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

