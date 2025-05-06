Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $199.95 million for the quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.110 EPS.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $209.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. On average, analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance
HPP opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $313.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Pacific Properties
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Chevron’s Fundamentals Shine Through Market Turmoil
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Qualcomm: Analyst Opinions Split, But Upside Potential Remains
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.