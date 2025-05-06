Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $199.95 million for the quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.110 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $209.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. On average, analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

HPP opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $313.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.14.

Read Our Latest Report on HPP

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.