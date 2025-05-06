Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Issues Earnings Results

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Covestro Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of COVTY opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.78. Covestro has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $33.83.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

