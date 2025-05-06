Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on May 6th, 2025

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTYGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Covestro Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of COVTY opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.78. Covestro has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $33.83.

About Covestro

(Get Free Report)

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Read More

Earnings History for Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.