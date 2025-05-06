Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.670-1.710 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. Datadog also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.420 EPS.

DDOG opened at $105.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.26, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12. Datadog has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $170.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.32.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.33.

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $12,983,775.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 371,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,986,009.75. This trade represents a 25.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $9,376,185.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,219,013.34. This trade represents a 16.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,456 shares of company stock worth $39,018,715 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datadog stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

