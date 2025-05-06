USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 62.46%.

USA Compression Partners Trading Down 2.9 %

USAC opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 287.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on USA Compression Partners

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.