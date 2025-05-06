Insmed (INSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Insmed to post earnings of ($1.37) per share and revenue of $91.63 million for the quarter. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. The company had revenue of $104.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.31 million. On average, analysts expect Insmed to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $72.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.44. Insmed has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $495,653.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,975,864.68. This trade represents a 2.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 42,975 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $3,378,264.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,483,506.02. This trade represents a 22.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 368,737 shares of company stock valued at $29,364,317 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

