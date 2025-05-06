Bokf Na Has $19.12 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bokf Na cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $19,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,826,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,081,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751,120 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,287,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,101,989,000 after buying an additional 1,473,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,131,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,792,521,000 after buying an additional 3,397,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,570,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,544,101,000 after buying an additional 4,211,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on COP shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.79.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $87.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average of $99.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $125.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

